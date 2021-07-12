Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$38.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.83.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.23. 1,918,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$17.58 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.99.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

