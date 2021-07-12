Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 25,624 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $59,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.15. 4,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.74. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

