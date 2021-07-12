Timothy L. Rose Sells 4,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00.

Shares of NYSE:COST traded down $5.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.08. The stock had a trading volume of 103,890 shares.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.