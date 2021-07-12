Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RACA) Director Purchases $2,091,000.00 in Stock

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RACA) Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp purchased 209,100 shares of Therapeutics Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00.

Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.

