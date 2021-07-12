Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) CEO Sells 25,500 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.95. 6,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.