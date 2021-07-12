Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBKR traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,356 shares.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.