Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) CFO Sells 66,666 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $1,795,982.04.
Shares of NYSE:CERT traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690 shares.
Certara Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.