Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $158.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $60,479,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.70. 67,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.97. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

