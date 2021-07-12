Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.10.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of AMP traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.61. 8,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,259. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -565.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

