Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.99. 5,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

