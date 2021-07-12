First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up approximately 2.4% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $63,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $253,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.02. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,139. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $328,410. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

