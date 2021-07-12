First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. Camtek comprises approximately 0.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,709. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

