Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,798,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,916,000. AppHarvest accounts for 16.0% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.12% of AppHarvest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,811,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,140,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

APPH traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.43. 12,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

APPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH).

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.