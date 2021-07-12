East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,120 shares during the period. East West Bancorp makes up approximately 9.7% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $25,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.25. 10,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,018. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.72.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

