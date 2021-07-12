Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 35,000 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.79. 105,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

