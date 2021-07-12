Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $3.36 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,828 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.21. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $155.53 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.