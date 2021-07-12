ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ICLR traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $208.20. 9,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.58. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $167.24 and a 1 year high of $234.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in ICON Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in ICON Public by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

