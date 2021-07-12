Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.87

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.87 and last traded at C$12.83, with a volume of 23075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.70.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$503.17 million and a PE ratio of 13.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.