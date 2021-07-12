iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.51 and last traded at $59.04. 3,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 689,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

