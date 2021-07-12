ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 3.9%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 17,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,292,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Clarkson Capital raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

