Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 113,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,474,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 418.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.0% in the first quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 75,667 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

