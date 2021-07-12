KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) were down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.55. Approximately 10,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 425,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Several analysts recently commented on KNBE shares. Citigroup started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

