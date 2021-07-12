Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $664,547.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00044621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00114544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00161541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,186.16 or 1.00296906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.42 or 0.00971398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

