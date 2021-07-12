Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

DMTK remained flat at $$36.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

In other news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $790,534.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

