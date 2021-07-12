12,569 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,569 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,703 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 32,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $598.89. 50,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,083. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.62. The stock has a market cap of $285.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.29 and a fifty-two week high of $607.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

