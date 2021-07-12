Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $4,311,800.00.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.37. 219,186 shares of the stock traded hands.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.