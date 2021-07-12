Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VERV) Insider Purchases $5,225,000.00 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VERV) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $5,225,000.00.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

