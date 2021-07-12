Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Shares Sold by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP lowered its position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,507 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP owned about 0.34% of Avanti Acquisition worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avanti Acquisition by 150.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in Avanti Acquisition by 405.6% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 311,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVAN remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

