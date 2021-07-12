465,321 Shares in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) Bought by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 465,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,000. Omni Partners LLP owned 1.65% of Seven Oaks Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

