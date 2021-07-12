Omni Partners LLP Sells 307,155 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Omni Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,155 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners LLP’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETAC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.79. 940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,848. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

