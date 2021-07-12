Miura Global Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miura Global Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Comcast by 4,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 70.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 303,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,384,498. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $264.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

