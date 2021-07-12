Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,819 shares of company stock worth $7,582,502 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after buying an additional 708,304 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,648,000 after buying an additional 700,610 shares during the period.

NYSE A traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,894. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.64. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $150.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.