NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 295,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,529,000. Agilent Technologies makes up 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Agilent Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,582,502 in the last three months.

A traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $150.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,894. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

