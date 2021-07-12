Islet Management LP Makes New $30.46 Million Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,711 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,464,000. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Islet Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB stock traded up $16.91 on Monday, reaching $592.15. 8,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,249. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.32. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $204.78 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.