Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 116.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,886,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $236.03. 34,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $226.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 775,260 shares of company stock valued at $177,641,888. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

