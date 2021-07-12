Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 116.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,886,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
LLY traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $236.03. 34,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $226.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.
In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 775,260 shares of company stock valued at $177,641,888. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
