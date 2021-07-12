Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 186,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,024,000. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.24. 73,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,864,652. The company has a market capitalization of $993.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,268,870 shares of company stock worth $736,642,928. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.