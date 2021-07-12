Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,138,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

