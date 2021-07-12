Omni Partners LLP Acquires 178,995 Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,995 shares during the period. Crescent Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Omni Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Omni Partners LLP owned approximately 3.62% of Crescent Acquisition worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 57.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 10.0% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 387,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Acquisition stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 150,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,338. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59.

Several research firms have commented on CRSA. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

