Omni Partners LLP Purchases 188,554 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,554 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for approximately 3.4% of Omni Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Omni Partners LLP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $68,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.99. 75,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.29 and a 12-month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

