Total Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 141,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,537. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $114.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

