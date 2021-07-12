Resolute Partners Group Has $256,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resolute Partners Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,250.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,748.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,759.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,350.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

