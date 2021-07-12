Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.37% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $54,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,078. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.