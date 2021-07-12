Wallace Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,962 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up approximately 5.9% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Liberty Global worth $45,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

