Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,927 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. Foot Locker accounts for 1.9% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Foot Locker by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,443 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.32. 56,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,432. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

