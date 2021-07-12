Wallace Capital Management Inc. Buys 725 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 468,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 68,433 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,584,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $32.40. 26,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,519. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

