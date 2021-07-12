Wallace Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,240,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,359 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,522. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $150.70. The stock has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

