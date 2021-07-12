Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,258,000 after acquiring an additional 385,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth $5,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE TR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,204. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.80. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of -0.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

