Apple (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Financial Review

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Apple (OTCMKTS:PRRR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Union Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Union Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Apple shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Union Pacific pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Apple pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Union Pacific pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Pacific has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Union Pacific is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Union Pacific and Apple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific $19.53 billion 7.52 $5.35 billion $8.19 26.98 Apple N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Apple.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Union Pacific and Apple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific 0 6 15 1 2.77 Apple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Union Pacific presently has a consensus target price of $232.48, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Union Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Apple.

Profitability

This table compares Union Pacific and Apple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific 27.02% 32.45% 8.63% Apple N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Union Pacific beats Apple on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers. As of December 31, 2020, its rail network included 32,313 route miles connecting Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Apple

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple’s software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak’s Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

