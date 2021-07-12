MEET.ONE Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 85.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $12,197.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00114952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00161579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.86 or 1.00131274 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.94 or 0.00973877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002876 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

