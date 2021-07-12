Insider Selling: Universal Display Co. (NYSE:OLED) Insider Sells 22,007 Shares of Stock

Universal Display Co. (NYSE:OLED) insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00.

OLED stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.69. 4,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

